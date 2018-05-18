MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, today, May 18, until sunset on Tuesday, May 22. This action is a mark of respect for the victims­­­­­­­­­­­ of the shootings at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

“I am once again shocked and saddened by this senseless tragedy. We grieve with the families who have lost loved ones and we pray for those who have suffered injuries,” Gov. Ige said.

[NOTE: The U.S. flag and the Hawai‘i state flag are already at half-staff in honor of the late Sen. Daniel Akaka. The flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment on Monday, May 21. The president’s proclamation means that flags remain at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, May 22 in honor of the victims of the Texas tragedy.]

The president’s proclamation can be found here.

