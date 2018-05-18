MEDIA RELEASE

2) air monitoring meter in Hawaii. Photo by James T. Ciszewski, Hawaii Department of Health” width=”224″ height=”300″ class=”size-medium wp-image-130797″ /> An EPA employee installs a sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) air monitoring meter in Hawaii. Photo by James T. Ciszewski, Hawaii Department of Health 2) air monitoring meter in Hawaii. Photo by James T. Ciszewski, Hawaii Department of Health” width=”224″ height=”300″ class=”size-medium wp-image-130797″ /> An EPA employee installs a sulfur dioxide (SO) air monitoring meter in Hawaii. Photo by James T. Ciszewski, Hawaii Department of Health

HONOLULU – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Pacific Southwest Region has deployed emergency responders and air monitoring equipment as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s federal response to the Kilauea volcanic eruption on Hawaii Island.

“EPA remains on the ground assisting Hawaii and our federal partners in monitoring air quality and ensuring the public is informed of all potential health risks from the Kilauea volcano eruption,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

As part of EPA’s ongoing response efforts, the Agency is providing experts to analyze public health threats from volcanic gas emissions and for data management support. EPA is augmenting the multi-agency air monitoring efforts of acute threats to public health from the emission of volcanic gases.

The Agency is also working with the Hawaii Department of Health’s (DOH) staff to evaluate locations for additional air quality monitoring stations, and to integrate the multi-agency air quality data collection efforts by US Geological Survey/National Park Service, County of Hawaii, Hawaii Civil Defense, and Hawaii Department of Health.

EPA has deployed four staff and will mobilize additional equipment and personnel to support twelve monitoring stations for sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide and particulates, and support DOH requests for assistance in collecting, managing and interpreting air monitoring data. EPA will continue to evaluate data collected from the Air Now Network operated by the DOH.

For more information please visit the Hawaii Interagency Vog Information Dashboard which has comprehensive information and data related to vog and ash hazards and impact: vog.ivhhn.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



