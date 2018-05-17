MEDIA RELEASE

Honolulu – Here are the latest updates regarding the impact to mail delivery of the Kilauea Volcano eruption in the Puna region of Hawaii island:

Due to air quality concerns, the Pahoa Post Office is closed for business today, Thursday, May 17. This closure encompasses mail delivery as well as retail operations. The office will reopen and delivery will resume when conditions permit. This closure will be reevaluated on a day-to-day basis.

The Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park Post Office also remains closed due to the possibility of an explosive steam event and ash fall at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano. Customers of this office can pick up their mail at the Volcano Post Office at 19-4030 Old Volcano Highway.

