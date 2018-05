By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered a 9:24 a.m. alarm Wednesday (May 16) to Waipio Valley Beach for a possible drowning.

Upon arrival rescue crews found bystanders doing CPR on a man about 50-years-old. The fire department’s Chopper two airlifted the victim from the beach to a landing zone at the end of Honokaa-Waipio Road for transfer to a medic unit. The man was taken to Hale Hoola Hamakua in Honokaa.

