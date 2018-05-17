Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 5 a.m., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an Explosive Eruption at Kilauea’s Summit has occurred. The resulting ash plume will cover the surrounding area. The wind will carry the plume toward the southeast. You should shelter in place if you are in the path of the ash plume. Driving conditions may be dangerous so if you are driving pull off the road and wait until visibility improves.

Due to the volcanic activity at the lower rift zone, the following are issued:

Due to elevated sulfur dioxide (S0 2 ) levels, Pahoa High, Intermediate, and Elementary School Complex, Keonepoko Elementary, Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science, Volcano School of Arts and Science will be closed.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is working to reopen the Keaau-Pahoa Road (Highway 130) from Malama Street to Kamaili Road this morning for local traffic only. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as metal plates will be placed over the cracks on the roadway. HDOT and County personnel will be stationed along the route to ensure the roadway is safe for local traffic.

Dept. of Health reports hazardous emissions of sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems. SO 2 can be carried with wind, or, cover an area with no wind.

Highway 132 is closed at Pohoiki Road intersection and a checkpoint is located on Highway 130 by Pahoa High School. Only local traffic allowed beyond all roadblocks.

No one is allowed to go off-road sightseeing. Stay out of the active eruption area. Allow the residents to care for their business.

Vacation rentals in lower Puna are directed to cease operations to relieve the demand for water as well as reduce the area population so emergency responders can focus on residents who live in the area.

Hawaii Police Department is enforcing the Federal Aviation Administration’s Temporary Flight Restriction for lower Puna. No helicopter or drone activity is allowed without approval.

The Civil Defense Recovery Information and Assistance Center (RIAC) will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pahoa Community Center.

Service/Utilities/Agency Update:

The Kalapana Transfer Station is closed until further notice. The Pāhoa Transfer Station on Apaa Street is open 7 days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds residents to treat all downed lines as live. Under no circumstances are you to approach or touch downed lines.

Emergency water restrictions for the Pohoiki, Vacationland, and Kapoho area are still in effect while personnel work to restore service. Water spigots installed near the entrance of Lava Tree State Park and a water tanker in Vacationland are still available for the public to access.

The U.S. Postal Service reports that mail delivery has been temporarily suspended to the following neighborhoods in the Puna area of Hawaii island: Leilani Estates, Lanipuna Gardens, Pahoa-Kapoho Road, Papaya Farms, Vacationland, Kapoho Beach, Kapoho-Kalapana Road, Seaview, Puna Palisades, Kehena, Kalapana Shores, Uncle Roberts, Kalapana-Pahoa Road, Chain of Craters Road and Black Sands. Residents of these areas are asked to pick up their mail from the Pahoa Post Office at 15-2859 Pahoa Village Road.

The Hawai‘i County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office have established a policy of zero tolerance towards looting or vandalism. Under Emergency Provisions, any looting or vandalism will be treated as a felony.

Contact the Humane Society for animal information.

Community Message/Alerts:

The evacuated residents are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Halemaumau Summit Lake explosive eruption

HVO/USGS Volcanic Activity Notice

Volcano: Kilauea (VNUM #332010)

Current Volcano Alert Level: WARNING

Current Aviation Color Code: RED

Issued: Thursday, May 17, 2018, 6:33 AM HST

Source:

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Notice Number:

Location: N 19 deg 25 min W 155 deg 17 min

Elevation: 4091 ft (1247 m)

Area:

Hawaii Volcanic Activity Summary: At about 4:15 a.m. Thursday (May 17) an explosion from the Overlook vent within Halemaumau crater at Kilauea Volcano’s summit produced a volcanic cloud that reaches as high as 30,000 ft asl and drifted northeast. Continued emissions from the crater are reaching as high as 12,000 ft above sea level.

At any time, activity may again become more explosive, increasing the intensity of ash production and producing ballistic projectiles near the vent.

Resource on volcanic ash hazards: volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanic_as…

Resource on vog: vog.ivhhn.org/

Current NWS information on ashfall: www.prh.noaa.gov/hnl/watchwarn…

Hawaii County Civil Defense 4:30 p.m. Saturday (May 12) Kilauea summit explosion hazard audio message

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has cautioned about the possibility of an explosive eruption at Halemaumau.

This is caused by the withdrawal of lava from Halemaumau’s summit lake, which leads to a steam-driven eruption. Such an eruption could generate ash plumes as high as 20,000 feet. The area affected by ash plumes could be as wide as 12 miles.

Should this occur, the following are advised:

The danger from this eruption is ash fallout. The major response is to protect yourself from fallout.

If this event occurs while you are at home, stay indoors with the windows closed. Turn on your radio and listen for updates from authorities.

If you are in your car, keep the windows closed. Ash fallout may cause poor driving conditions, due to limited visibility and slippery driving conditions. Drive with extreme caution, or pull over and park.

After the hazard is passed, do check your home, and especially your catchment system, for any impact that may affect your water quality.

This is precautionary information for your safety in the event that there is a Halemaumau explosive event. We want everyone in the Volcano area to be ready, and to remain safe. Do keep yourself informed and on the alert.

This is your Hawai’i County Civil Defense.



Vog Measurement and Prediction Project by the University of Hawaii, School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) Current data and maps can be found at mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Vog (CONDITION RED)

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna. An interruption in trade winds today means that Lower Puna, Volcano Village and surrounding areas, such as the Big Island North, South and Interior, may experience varying levels of vog and sulfur dioxide exposure. The Hawaii Fire Department reports that air quality is still condition RED around fissures in the southeast area of Lanipuna Gardens and surrounding farm lots on Pohoiki Road.

Condition RED means immediate danger to health so take action to limit further exposure.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

