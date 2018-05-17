MEDIA RELEASE

While most of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park remains closed, Park Rangers are greeting and serving visitors at the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center, 76 Kamehameha Avenue in Downtown Hilo.

The Mokupāpapa Discovery Center (administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – NOAA) was established in 2003 to interpret the natural science, culture and history of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and surrounding marine environment within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. Since most people will never have the opportunity to visit these remote islands, the facility on the bayfront in Hilo, Hawaiʻi serves to “bring the place to the people” and spur greater public awareness of the region and ocean conservation issues. The Center is free and open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Now, Rangers are available to meet with visitors and answer questions about Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park at the center. Additionally, they will share daily updates at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to teach visitors about volcanic activity and clarify the conditions at Kīlauea summit. Visitors can also get their official Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park passport stamp. On Tuesday, Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association, the park’s non-profit cooperative partner, will open a museum retail store location at the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center.

Upcoming Special Events:

Join Rangers tomorrow, Fri., May 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for an ‘Ike Hana No‘eau – Experience the Skillful Work program at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center. Rangers and Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association staff will share their knowledge of the ‘ukulele. Learn how to ho‘okani pila (play music) It’s easy!

Sign up for Craft Night at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center on Wed., May 23, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sessions every half hour until 6 p.m. at the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center. This month we will be glazing a custom clay ornament of a tiger shark. Sharks worldwide are threatened, and Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument provides one of the last sanctuaries for these majestic animals. Coral reefs depend upon a healthy shark population. Sign up early due to a limited supply of ornaments. Cost is $12 per ornament. Pre-register and prepay at Kīlauea Pottery, phone 731-6614 or visit them at 46 Waianuenue Ave. Please feel free to contact Clayton.Watkins@noaa.gov or call (808) 933-8184.

