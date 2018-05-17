MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light has set up a page on its website for the latest information for customers affected by the eruption and for those who may have questions about billing and service during the emergency.

The page includes a new FAQ with information about billing and electric service for those who have evacuated from their homes and for those who may be considering it. Hawai‘i Electric Light has suspended billing for those customers whose homes were destroyed or who live in the mandatory evacuation zone.

The company has also waived deposit and service establishment fees for customers who decide to leave their homes and relocate. Customers can also call (808) 969-6999 for information about their account.

About 400 customers in the mandatory evacuation area are without power. Hawai‘i Electric Light continued its designation of a portion of Leilani Estates and all of Lanipuna Gardens as a no-entry zone for its crews after a crew working in the area yesterday had to evacuate after a monitor warned of unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) gas.

Poles and wires continue to fall due to changes in the ground formation and seismic activity. Hawai‘i Electric Light continues to warn residents to assume that all downed lines and equipment are energized and dangerous. Stay at least three cars lengths away from downed lines and use caution around all poles and overhead lines.

The new information page is at www.hawaiielectriclight.com/la…. You can also check Hawai‘i Electric Light’s Twitter (@HIElectricLight) and Facebook (HawaiianElectric) accounts for updates.

