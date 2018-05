The Oahu based U.S. Army Reserve will conduct a two-week readiness training mission in Keaau by providing free medical health screenings, dental services, eye exams, hearing tests, and more. Free breakfast and lunch will be provided for kids and a free legal clinic will be held on one day.

For more information contact the public health nurse at (808) 974-6035.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email