HONOLULU (May 15, 2018) – Hawaiian Telcom is offering free local and long distance calling at the Pāhoa Regional Community Center (15-3022 Kauhale Street) and Kea‘au Community Center (16-186 Pili Mua Street) to support East Hawai‘i residents who evacuated their homes due to the recent volcanic eruptions.

Free calls to the neighbor islands, the U.S. mainland, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands can be made at these emergency shelters where free Hawaiian Telcom High-Speed Internet service has been available since May 4th.

Hawaiian Telcom is also offering its residential and business customers free call forwarding to another number as well as free voicemail. Customers can set up these services by calling 643-6111 or submitting an online request at support.hawaiiantel.com.

“Above all, our hope is for everyone affected to remain safe and to be able to connect with their loved ones,” said Wallace Wong, Senior Manager – Network Operations for Hawaiian Telcom. “We’re truly committed to Hawai‘i and to our customers that we consider ‘ohana.”

In compliance with Civil Defense and in the interest of safety, work in the areas affected by the volcanic eruptions is postponed until further notice. Hawaiian Telcom will communicate with customers to reschedule the work when it is safe to do so.

