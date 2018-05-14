MEDIA RELEASE

A 28-year-old Hilo man has died following a single vehicle crash which occurred Sunday morning (May 13) on Highway 11 near the 41.5-mile marker in Kapapala, Kaʻū.

He was identified as Brayden T. Martin

Responding to a 7:48 a.m. call Sunday morning, police determined that a 2002 Toyota pickup truck operated by Martin had been traveling north on Highway 11 near the 41.5-mile marker when he crossed left of the center of the roadway. The truck then ran off of the west side shoulder where it struck an embankment, causing the truck to overturn and Martin was ejected from the vehicle.

Martin sustained critical injuries from the collision and was taken to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. Sunday (May 13).

Police believe inattention was a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 10th traffic fatality this year compared to ten at this time last year.

