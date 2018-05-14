MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of May 7, through May 13, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 28 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 433 DUI arrests compared with 440 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 3 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 6 102 Puna 3 86 Ka‘ū 0 10 Kona 16 192 South Kohala 3 34 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 28 433

There have been 472 major accidents so far this year compared with 529 during the same period last year, a decrease of 10.8 percent.

To date, there were 9 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 10 fatalities, compared with 10 fatal crashes, resulting in 10 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 10 percent for fatal crashes

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

