MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai’i Police Department wants all drivers on the Big Island to know that National Click It or Ticket Campaign starts this week on May 15th and continues through June 4th. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seatbelts save approximately 13,000 lives each year. Our officers are dedicated to saving lives as well and will be focusing their efforts on assuring that all occupants of vehicles are wearing their seatbelts. In a child’s case, the proper child safety seat is very important to keep them safe. If a driver is stopped by an officer and occupants aren’t wearing the proper restraints the seatbelt laws will be strictly enforced.

Hawaii’s universal seat belt law requires that all front and back seat motor vehicle occupants buckle up. Adults and children must use their seat belts and child restraints at all times. The child passenger restraint law requires children under 4 years of age to ride in a child safety seat, and children between the ages of 4 and 8 years to ride in either a child safety seat or a booster seat. Violators of this law are required to attend a four-hour class and may be assessed a fine between $100 and $500 depending upon the number of offenses.

The Click it or Ticket Campaign is about saving lives and buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. So please remember to Click It or Ticket.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



