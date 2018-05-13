MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be installing the striping and traffic markings on the newly resurfaced portion of Henry St. from Palani Rd. to Queen Ka‘ahumanu Hwy. Work is scheduled between the hours of 8:30 AM and 2:00 PM from Monday, May 14, 2018, and is expected to be completed by Friday, May 25, 2018, weather and construction conditions permitting. No roadwork will occur on the weekend.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution as heavy vehicles will be in the work zone. Alternating lane closures will be in effect and travel in both directions will be provided at all times through the work area. USE ALTERNATE ROUTES WHEN POSSIBLE. Special off-duty police officers will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

