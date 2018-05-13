Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update

Hawaii County Civil Defense 10 a.m. audio message

This is a Civil Defense Message for 10:45 a.m., Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that fissure 18 has been renamed as fissure number 17 as it event never erupted lava last evening. Lava spatter activity and gas emissions are occurring at this time on Halekamahina Road located to the west, or Kalapana side, of Highway 132. This newest fissure is on private property, do not trespass.

Due to the volcanic activity, the following are issued:

Highway 132 (Pahoa-Kapoho Road) and Highway 137 (Beach Road) remain open for local traffic only.

No one is allowed to go off-road, sightseeing. Stay out of the area. Allow the residents to care for their business. The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

Residents of Halekamahina Road are ordered to evacuate and be on the alert for gas emissions and lava spatter. Pet-friendly shelters are open at Pahoa Community Center and Kea'au Community Center.

Vacation rentals in the lower Puna are directed to cease operations to relieve the demand for water and to reduce the area population so emergency operations can focus on residents who live in the area.

Hawaii Police Department is enforcing the Federal Aviation Administration’s Temporary Flight Restriction for lower Puna area. No helicopter or drone activity is allowed without approval.

Residents of lower Puna between Kapoho and Kalapana, are advised to be on the alert in the event of possible gas emissions and volcanic eruption. There may be little to no advance notice to evacuate, so take this time to prepare.

The Civil Defense Recovery Information and Assistance Center (RIAC) will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pahoa Community Center.

Service/Utilities/Agency Update:

The Kalapana Transfer Station is closed until further notice. The Pāhoa Transfer Station on Apaa Street is open 7 days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds residents to treat all downed lines as live. Under no circumstances are you to approach or touch downed lines.

Emergency water restrictions for the Pohoiki, Vacationland, and Kapoho area are still in effect while personnel work to restore service. Water spigots installed near the entrance of Lava Tree State Park and a water tanker in Vacationland are still available for the public to access.

Evacuated residents can pick up their mail at the Pāhoa Post Office. The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Post Office has closed, mail pick up for area residents is at Volcano Village Post Office.

The Hawai‘i County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office have established a policy of zero tolerance towards looting or vandalism. Under Emergency Provisions, any looting or vandalism will be treated as a felony.

Contact the Humane Society for animal information.

Community Message/Alerts:

Next community meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday (May 14) in the Pāhoa High School Cafeteria. The meeting will be broadcast by Naleo.tv

Kua O Ka La School will reopen in Hilo on Monday (May 14). Grades K through 4 will meet at New Hope Church in Hilo, grades 5 through 12 will meet at the Boys and Girls Club in Hilo.

The evacuated residents are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Halemaumau Summit Lake explosive eruption hazard

Hawaii County Civil Defense 4:30 p.m. Saturday (May 12) Kilauea summit explosion hazard audio message

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has cautioned about the possibility of an explosive eruption at Halemaumau.

This is caused by the withdrawal of lava from Halemaumau’s summit lake, which leads to a steam-driven eruption. Such an eruption could generate ash plumes as high as 20,000 feet. The area affected by ash plumes could be as wide as 12 miles.

Should this occur, the following are advised:

The danger from this eruption is ash fallout. The major response is to protect yourself from fallout.

If this event occurs while you are at home, stay indoors with the windows closed. Turn on your radio and listen for updates from authorities.

If you are in your car, keep the windows closed. Ash fallout may cause poor driving conditions, due to limited visibility and slippery driving conditions. Drive with extreme caution, or pull over and park.

After the hazard is passed, do check your home, and especially your catchment system, for any impact that may affect your water quality.

This is precautionary information for your safety in the event that there is a Halemaumau explosive event. We want everyone in the Volcano area to be ready, and to remain safe. Do keep yourself informed and on the alert.

This is your Hawai’i County Civil Defense.

