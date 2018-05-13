By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered a 10:20 p.m. alarm Saturday (May 12) to 76-6201 Walua Road, the Power Self Storage facility, for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find three storage units the metal building engulfed in flames with smoke coming out of the roof and doors.

Crews forced open the three units and an attempt was made to extinguish the blaze before the fire quickly spread to neighboring units. Firefighters continued to force open storage units to extinguish the blaze which spread to a total of 20 units.

After four hours of firefighting crews were able to bring the fire under control. The fire was declared out at 4:10 a.m. Sunday (May 13). There were no injuries reported in the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

