MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU, HI- May 12, 2018: Two American Red Cross shelters remain open for residents evacuated from their homes due to the Kilauea lava threat at the following locations:

Pahoa Community Center (15-3022 Kauhale Street, Pāhoa, HI 96778)

Keaau Community Center (16-186 Pili Mua St, Keaau, HI 96749)

As of midnight, there were about 340 residents at the Pahoa shelter and about 40 residents at the Keaau shelter. Nearly 80 Red Cross workers have been assisting evacuees with their immediate emergency needs.

Since May 3, the Red Cross, along with Hawaii County partners, have distributed hundreds of blankets, sheets, pillows, futons, towels, masks, toiletry kits, and other items; as well as nearly 5,800 snacks. The Red Cross is also working with the Salvation Army to provide meals. Additionally, trained Red Cross nurses and mental health volunteers are staffing the shelters and have provided medical aid and comfort to over 500 individuals.

Download Free Red Cross Emergency App

Step by Step instructions and instant life-saving information on what to do before, during, and after disasters including hurricanes, earthquake, and flooding, first aid.

Includes toolkit with flashlight, strobe light and audible alarm, checklists, one touch “I’m safe” button that allows you to broadcast to family and friends on social media

Shelter finder tells you which shelters are open

First Aid – step by step lifesaving instructions, diagrams, and videos on what to do for 20 emergencies like heart attack, stroke, bleeding, choking, head injuries, burns, broken bones,

Pet First Aid – expert vet advice on 25 of most common pet emergencies, including car accidents, choking, drowning, mouth to snout resuscitation, dehydration, poisoning, how to remove stinger from bee sting. What dogs are allergic to and what signs to look for and what to do if you think they ate chocolate, fertilizer, medication, alcohol. How to give medication, travel tips, GPS enabled guide to locate nearest emergency vet hospital or pet friendly hotels. Videos, step-by-step instructions.

Download at redcross.org or Apple or Playstore.

Red Cross holds Mother’s Day lunch at the Pahoa shelter Sunday (May 13)

The American Red Cross of Hawaii, together with community partners Ahiu Hawaii, Hawaii Land Stewards, Kalalau Ranch, doTERRA, and Paradise Automotive, are hosting a Mother’s Day lunch 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Pahoa District Park Gym. The event will offer entertainment and chair massages for Mothers staying at the Pahoa and Keeau shelters (sorry, not for the general public).

Pahoa District Park Gym – outside area

(15-3022 Kauhale Street, Pāhoa, HI 96778)

During this time of uncertainty and hardship in having to evacuate their homes and stay in a shelter, we want our Mothers to know that they are loved and appreciated.

Mahalo to Ahiu Hawaii, Hawaii Land Stewards, Kalalau Ranch, doTERRA, Healing Hands Foundation, and Paradise Automotive for sponsoring the lunch, massage, gift bags, and entertainment. Zippy’s Napoleon Bakery, KTA Superstores, Big Island Candies, and Island Naturals are donating desserts, and Target has leis for these special Moms.

