MEDIA RELEASE

Statement from Michael Kaleikini

Senior Director, Hawai‘i Affairs

Ormat Technologies Inc.

Thank you for your inquiry regarding the Puna Geothermal Venture. Our staff is working hard monitoring the situation, assisting first responders, and helping those affected by the Leilani volcanic eruption. We have prepared the following statement for use by the media while we assist those most affected in the community:

First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the Leilani volcanic eruption. Safety has been and always will be PGV’s top priority and we are sparing no resources to ensure the safety of our employees and of the surrounding communities.

After the frequency of earthquakes increased dramatically, plant personnel closed and secured the facility per the emergency response plan.

As part of that, we have done the following:

We shut down the power plant and the geothermal wells have all been shut down.

All pentane, a flammable fluid used in the electricity generation process, has been removed from the site and is safely stored off-site.

Plant personnel is on site around the clock, monitoring and ensuring safety. PGV personnel have been and continue to be in close communications with the Hawaii Emergency Management Administrator, Civil Defense and Mayor Harry Kim regarding the PGV facility. PGV is supplying portable air monitors to the first responders in the area and working with Pu‘uhonua O Puna and American Red Cross aiding in disaster relief.

