Hawaii County Civil Defense 6 a.m. audio message
This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Friday, May 11, 2018.
Eruption update:
Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) confirms hazardous fumes continue to be released but no volcanic activity is present at this time.
- 15 FISSURES EMERGED
- 117.38 ACRES COVERED BY LAVA
- 36 STRUCTURES DESTROYED
Evacuation Update:
- Conditions permitting, Leilani Estates residents will be allowed to check on their property from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until further notice. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
- Civil Defense Recovery Information and Assistance Center (RIAC) at the Sacred Hearts Church in Pāhoa, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Road Status Update:
- Highway 130 is closed between Malama Street and Kamaili Road.
- Pohoiki Road is closed from Highway 132 to 137.
- No access is allowed at this time for residents of Lanipuna Gardens due to dangerous volcanic gases.
Service/Utilities/Agency Update:
- Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) has completed the removal of all pentane gas offsite to Shipman Industrial Park.
- The Kalapana Transfer Station is closed until further notice. The Pāhoa Transfer Station on Apaa Street is open 7 days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds residents to treat all downed lines as live. Under no circumstances are you to approach or touch downed lines.
- Emergency water restrictions for the Pohoiki, Vacationland and Kapoho area are still in effect while personnel work to restore service. Water spigots installed near the entrance of Lava Tree State Park and a water tanker in Vacationland are still available for the public to access.
- United States Postal Service announced that evacuated residents can pick up their mail at the Pāhoa Post Office.
- The Hawai‘i County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office have established a policy of zero tolerance towards looting or vandalism. Under Emergency Provisions, any looting or vandalism will be treated as a felony.
- Contact the Humane Society for animal information.
Community Message/Alerts:
- Next community meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday (May 14) in the Pāhoa High School Cafeteria. The meeting will be broadcast by Naleo.tv
- Hawai‘i Academy of Arts and Sciences is closed this week.
- Kua O Ka La School will reopen in Hilo on Monday (May 14). Grades K through 4 will meet at New Hope Church in Hilo, grades 5 through 12 will meet at the Boys and Girls Club in Hilo.
- The evacuated residents are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.
- County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.
