MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Hawai‘i Island was granted, one day after the governor submitted the request.

The disaster declaration means that federal assistance will be available for public facilities such as roads, public parks, schools and waterpipes damaged or destroyed by the Kilauea volcanic eruption and earthquakes. It also covers costs for emergency protection measures including personnel for security and roadblocks, geologists and the military.

The governor’s request for assistance by the Hazard Mitigation Grant program was also approved for the State of Hawai‘i. This program provides assistance to all Hawai‘i counties to prevent or reduce long-term risks to life and property caused by natural hazards.

“I’m grateful for the quick approval of my request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration. This opens the door to federal assistance and demonstrates a solid partnership with the federal government as we work to keep Hawai‘i residents safe and support recovery efforts on Hawai‘i Island,” said Gov. David Ige.

As the volcanic eruption enters its second week – assessments continue and additional requests will be made when federal requirements are met.

Today’s Presidential Disaster Declaration for Hawai‘i Island follows the Presidential Disaster Declaration for flood-damaged Kaua‘i and the City and County of Honolulu, which was granted on May 8.

