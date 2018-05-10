MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU, HI- May 10, 2018: Two American Red Cross shelters remain open for residents evacuated from their homes due to the Kilauea lava threat at the following locations:

Pahoa Community Center (15-3022 Kauhale Street, Pāhoa, HI 96778)

Keaau Community Center (16-186 Pili Mua St, Keaau, HI 96749)

As of midnight, there were over 200 residents at the Pahoa shelter and 24 residents at the Keaau shelter. A team of Oahu Red Cross volunteers deployed to the Big Island on Tuesday to assist with sheltering, operations, and health services. Nearly 60 Red Cross volunteers have been working tirelessly to assist all evacuees with their immediate emergency needs. Red Cross volunteers are also there to help at the Civil Defense Recovery Information and Assistance Center at the Sacred Hearts Church in Pahoa.

Since May 3, the Red Cross, along with Hawaii County partners, have distributed hundreds of blankets, sheets, towels, and toiletry kits as well as thousands of snacks. The Red Cross is also working with the Salvation Army to provide meals. Additionally, trained Red Cross nurses and mental health volunteers are at the shelters and have provided medical aid and comfort to over 300 individuals.

Download Free Red Cross Emergency App

Step by Step instructions and instant life-saving information on what to do before, during, and after disasters including hurricanes, earthquake, and flooding, first aid.

Includes toolkit with a flashlight, strobe light, and audible alarm, checklists, one-touch “I’m safe” button that allows you to broadcast to family and friends on social media

Shelter finder tells you which shelters are open

First Aid – step by step lifesaving instructions, diagrams, and videos on what to do for 20 emergencies like heart attack, stroke, bleeding, choking, head injuries, burns, broken bones,

Pet First Aid – expert vet advice on 25 of most common pet emergencies, including car accidents, choking, drowning, mouth to snout resuscitation, dehydration, poisoning, how to remove the stinger from a bee sting. What dogs are allergic to and what signs to look for and what to do if you think they ate chocolate, fertilizer, medication, alcohol. How to give medication, travel tips, GPS enabled guide to locate nearest emergency vet hospital or pet-friendly hotels. Videos, step-by-step instructions.

Download at redcross.org or Apple or Playstore.

