 

   

Kilauea Eruption: Fissure 15 has paused, hazardous fumes continue

Hawaii County Civil Defense 12 noon audio message

This is a Civil Defense Message for 12 noon, Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Eruption update:

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) confirmed volcanic activity has paused at all 15 fissures. Hazardous fumes continue to be released. Due to a forecast of decreasing tradewinds, residents are advised to monitor their sensitivity to increased levels of sulfur dioxide (SO2) in the latter part of the week.

  • 15 FISSURES EMERGED
  • 116.57 ACRES COVERED BY LAVA
  • 36 STRUCTURES DESTROYED

Visit the Hawaii County Civil Defense eruption map: hawaii247.com/lavamap

Evacuation Update:

  • Conditions permitting, Leilani Estates residents will be allowed to check on their property from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until further notice. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
  • Civil Defense Recovery Information and Assistance Center (RIAC) at the Sacred Hearts Church in Pāhoa, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road Status Update:

  • Highway 130 is closed between Malama Street and Kamaili Road.
  • Pohoiki Road is closed from Highway 132 to 137.
  • No access is allowed at this time for residents of Lanipuna Gardens due to dangerous volcanic gases.

Service/Utilities/Agency Update:

  • Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) has completed the removal of all pentane gas offsite as of 3:15 a.m. this morning to Shipman Industrial Park.
  • The Kalapana Transfer Station is closed until further notice. The Pāhoa Transfer Station on Apaa Street is open 7 days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds residents to treat all downed lines as live. Under no circumstances are you to approach or touch downed lines.
  • Emergency water restrictions for the Pohoiki, Vacationland and Kapoho area are still in effect while personnel work to restore service. Water spigots installed near the entrance of Lava Tree State Park and a water tanker in Vacationland are still available for the public to access.
  • United States Postal Service announced that evacuated residents can pick up their mail at the Pāhoa Post Office.
  • The Hawai‘i County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office have established a policy of zero tolerance towards looting or vandalism. Under Emergency Provisions, any looting or vandalism will be treated as a felony.
  • Contact the Humane Society for animal information.

Community Message/Alerts:

  • Community meeting 5:30 p.m. tonight (May 10) in the Pāhoa High School Cafeteria.
  • Hawai‘i Academy of Arts and Sciences is closed for the rest of the week.
  • The evacuated residents are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.
  • County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.
This map shows the locations of fissures and an 'a'ā flow erupted since May 3 in the order that they occurred in Leilani Estates as of 5:30 p.m. HST, May 9. Note the area of heavy steaming from ground cracks that began earlier this afternoon, located west of Highway 130. The purple areas are lava flows erupted in 1840, 1955, 1960, and 2014-2015.

This thermal map shows the fissure system during an overflight of the area this afternoon. Fissure 15, at the northeast end of the fissure system, formed today but was only briefly active. The black and white area is the extent of the thermal map. Temperature in the thermal image is displayed as gray-scale values, with the brightest pixels indicating the hottest areas. The thermal map was constructed by stitching many overlapping oblique thermal images collected by a handheld thermal camera during a helicopter overflight of the flow field. The base is a copyrighted color satellite image (used with permission) provided by Digital Globe.

May 9, 2018 Leilani Eruption Aerials from Mick Kalber on Vimeo.

Video courtesy of Tropical Visions Video with air transportation by Paradise Helicopters.


