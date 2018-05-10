MEDIA RELEASE

Honolulu – Here are the latest updates regarding the impact to mail delivery of the Kilauea Volcano eruption in the Puna region of Hawaii island:

USPS announced today that the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park Post Office will be closed on Friday May 11 due to the possibility of an explosive steam event and ash fall at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano. Customers of this office can pick up their mail at the Volcano Post Office at 19-4030 Old Volcano Highway.

USPS reminds residents of the evacuated areas of Pahoa/Puna that they should pick up their mail at the Pahoa Post Office at 15-2859 Pahoa Village Road while their neighborhoods are inaccessible.

USPS also advises that all residents who have evacuated in response to the eruption, whether from the officially evacuated neighborhoods or other nearby areas, submit Change of Address forms so that their mail can be redirected to them in a timely manner.

