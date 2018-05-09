MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a Pāhoa man in connection with the burglary of a residence in the Leilani Estates Subdivision, an area covered by an Emergency Proclamation declared by the Mayor’s Office within the residence as of (May 3).

On Wednesday, (May 9), the victim, a 66-year old man, told police that he and an acquaintance arrived at his Moku Street home to retrieve personal belongings when the victim encountered a man exiting the office of the residence. The victim discovered that the suspect had keys in his possession that were taken from the office.

At 12:03 p.m., the suspect, 29-year-old Alexandru Stingu-Dragomir was arrested without incident after the victim, and his acquaintance took the suspect to the police checkpoint at the Highway 130 and Leilani Avenue intersection.

Stingu-Dragomir will be held at the Hilo Cellblock while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation that is classified as a burglary of a dwelling during an emergency period. Detectives have also linked the suspect to another residential burglary in Leilani Estates and are continuing that investigation as well.

Section 708-817 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes provides that if a person commits the offense of burglary of a dwelling during an emergency period proclaimed by the governor or mayor pursuant to chapter 127A and within the area covered by the emergency period, the offender is subject to a Class “A” felony, punishable by up to 20 years of incarceration.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or William.Brown@hawaiicounty.gov.

