MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old Hilo man after he was found to be in possession of an illegal stun gun.

This morning, (May 9), at approximately 8 a.m., South Hilo Patrol officers approached a group of juveniles smoking e-cigarettes on Laimana Street when one of the male individuals fled on foot. Officers subsequently located Keoni M. Satae on a nearby school campus and recovered an illegal electrical stun gun as well as an electronic cigarette device.

A witness reported to police that Satae was in possession of both devices before attempting to conceal them to avoid detection.

Satae was charged with Restriction on Possession, Sale, Gift, or Delivery of Electric Guns, a misdemeanor and Tobacco Products, Possession or Consumption Prohibited, which is a violation. Satae was released from police custody after posting $525.00 bail.

Section 134-16 of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes, makes it unlawful for any person, including a licensed manufacturer, licensed importer, or licensed dealer to possess, offer for sale, hold for sale, sell, give, lend or deliver any electric gun.

