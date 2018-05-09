MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Department of Water Supply (DWS) update for Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

North Kona customers are reminded to continue their 10% Voluntary Water Conservation efforts by using water as efficiently as possible. Please make adjustments to irrigation and sprinkler systems to ensure they do not waste water.

As of this morning, Palani Well is offline. Honokōhau, Hualālai and Wai`aha Wells continue to be undergoing repairs.

Water tank levels will be monitored on a routine basis, however the department may need to raise the water restriction if conservation efforts are not adequate.

For more information on water conservation, please visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For other questions or concerns, call 961-8050 during normal business hours, 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

Updated information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

This is your Hawai`i County Department of Water Supply.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



