At 09:53 a.m. HST. Severe ground cracks associated with fissure 14 in Leilani Estates. Photo taken Wednesday, May 9, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey At 10:10 a.m. HST. Yellow street lines show the offset of cracks on Leilani Street, Leilani Estates. Photo taken Wednesday, May 9, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey At 11:47 a.m. HST. HVO geologist measured a temperature of 103 degrees C (218 degree F) at a crack along Nohea Street, Leilani Estates. The asphalt road was describes as “mushy” from the heat. Photo taken Wednesday, May 9, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

Hawaii County Civil Defense 2 p.m. audio message

This is a Civil Defense Message for 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Eruption update:

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) confirms a new fissure is in Lanipuna Subdivision near the entrance and is actively erupting. Officials are on site assessing the situation. Hazardous fumes continue to be released.

15 Fissures in this event

115.67 Acres covered by new lava

36 Structures destroyed by lava

Evacuation Update:

There are no threats to Nanawale Estates at this time.

Conditions permitting, Leilani Estates residents will be allowed to check on their property from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. each day until further notice. Follow the instructions of the authorities on scene. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Civil Defense has established the Recovery Information and Assistance Center (RIAC) at the Sacred Hearts Church in Pāhoa, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry placard registration for residents wishing to retrieve personal items will be issued at RIAC throughout the week. The County is taking care of all animals whose evacuated owners reported them left behind.

The County of Hawaii and Civil Defense are not associated with the website www.punalavaflow2018.com.

Road Status Update:

Highway 130 is closed between Malama Street and Kamaili Road.

Pohoiki Road is closed from Highway 132 to Hinalo Street.

No access is allowed at this time for residents of Lanipuna Gardens due to dangerous volcanic gases.

Service/Utilities/Agency Update:

Spectrum has installed free Wi-Fi access at the Keaau Community Center, Pāhoa Community Center, Pāhoa Senior Center, Recovery Information and Assistance Center at Sacred Hearts Church, and the Food/Supply Center at the corner of Highway 130 and 132.

The Hawaii National Guard will be in the area conducting presence patrols to provide assistance and security in the area.

The Kalapana Transfer Station is closed until further notice. The closure is due to the inability of the County’s commercial vehicles to safely access the site. The public can continue to use the Pāhoa Transfer Station, located in Pāhoa Village and open 7 days a week, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds residents to treat all downed lines as live. Under no circumstances are you to approach or touch downed lines.

Dept. of Water Supply has issued an Emergency water restriction for the Pohoiki, Vacationland and Kapoho area due to the impacts to the bypass waterline caused by the latest fissure event.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect. All aviation request are administered by the Fire Department.

United States Postal Service announced that evacuated residents can pick up their mail at the Pāhoa Post Office.

The Hawai‘i County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office have established a policy of zero tolerance towards looting or vandalism. Under Emergency Provisions, any looting or vandalism will be treated as a felony.

DOH is working on updating SO2 data reporting online. Hawaii Interagency Vog Information Dashboard http:/ivhhn.org/vog.

Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) reports no activity at this time and the facility is secured. Precautionary measures are being taken to remove flammable materials offsite.

Mayor Kim assures that PGV hazards/risks will be mitigated in the best possible way.

Contact the Humane Society for animal information.

Community Message/Alerts:

HVO has confirmed a large ash plume/explosion at Halemaʻumaʻu. The plume is being carried by wind towards the Pahala direction. Light ash dusting could occur in populated areas west of Halemaʻumaʻu.

A Community Informational Meeting will be held at the Kilauea Visitor’s Center at 7 p.m. tonight (May 9). HVO experts will present the scientific background of the current eruption.

The residents of Leilani Estates are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your understanding. We ask for your help.

County, State and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

U.S. Geological Survey/Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Kilauea Volcanic Activity Notice for 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Volcanic Activity Summary: The steady lowering of the lava lake in “Overlook crater” within Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano has raised the potential for explosive eruptions in the coming weeks. If the lava column drops to the level of groundwater beneath Kīlauea Caldera, influx of water into the conduit could cause steam-driven explosions. Debris expelled during such explosions could impact the area surrounding Halemaʻumaʻu and the Kīlauea summit. At this time, we cannot say with certainty that explosive activity will occur, how large the explosions could be, or how long such explosive activity could continue.

Residents of the Kīlauea summit area should learn about the hazards of ashfall, stay informed of the status of the volcano and area closures, and review family and business emergency plans.

Resource on volcanic ash hazards: volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanic_as…

HAZARDS

Primary hazards of concern should this activity occur are ballistic projectiles and ashfall.

BALLISTIC PROJECTILES

During steam-driven explosions, ballistic blocks up to 2 m (yards) across could be thrown in all directions to a distance of 1 km (0.6 miles) or more. These blocks could weigh a few kilograms (pounds) to several tons.

Smaller (pebble-size) rocks could be sent several kilometers (miles) from Halemaʻumaʻu, mostly in a downwind direction.

ASHFALL

Presently, during the drawdown of the lava column, rockfalls from the steep enclosing walls of the Overlook crater vent impact the lake and produce small ash clouds. These clouds are very dilute and result in dustings of ash (particles smaller than 2 mm) downwind.

Should steam-driven explosions begin, ash clouds will rise to greater elevations above ground. Minor ashfall could occur over much wider areas, even up to several tens of miles from Halemaʻumaʻu. In 1924, ash may have reached as high as 20,000 feet above sea level. Small amounts of fine ash from these explosions fell over a wide area as far north as North Hilo (Hakalau), in lower Puna, and as far south as Waiohinu.

GAS

Gas emitted during steam-drive explosions will be mainly steam, but will include some sulfur dioxide (SO2) as well. Currently, SO2 emissions remain elevated.

WARNING TIME

Steam-driven explosions at volcanoes typically provide very little warning. Once the lava level reaches the groundwater elevation, onset of continuous ashy plumes or a sequence of violent steam-driven explosions may be the first sign that activity of concern has commenced.

BACKGROUND

Kīlauea’s lava lake began to drop on May 2, 2018. From its peak on May 2 to the most recent measurement at 9 pm on May 6, the lava lake surface dropped a total of more than 200 m (656 ft). The subsidence was at a relatively constant rate of about 2 meters (yards) per hour.

Measurements of subsidence have not been possible since May 6 because of thick fume and the increasing depth to the lava surface. However, thermal images indicate continued lowering of the lake surface since that time, consistent with deflationary tilt recorded at Kīlauea’s summit. Therefore, we infer that the lake surface continues to drop at roughly the same rate. So, while HVO cannot report exact depths of the receding lava lake, we can monitor the overall trend.

USGS and HVO scientists are monitoring changes at the summit 24/7 and watching for signs that hazardous conditions have increased, or may increase. HVO is working closely with Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai’i County Civil Defense to respond to this situation.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Updates on activity will be posted on the HVO website at volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/k…

