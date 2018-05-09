MEDIA RELEASE

As Puna residents continue to make contingency plans for their animals and pets, Hawaii Island Humane Society is seeking the community’s help to donate items to care for the evacuated pets.

Donation Wish List for HIHS Keaau Shelter: Donations graciously accepted. Items can be dropped off at any of the three Hawaii Island Humane Society shelters in Keaau, Waimea, and Kona.

Pet Toys

Large Crates

Leashes

Cat and dog food

Collars

Pet bowls

Towels

Call for volunteers:

If you are able and willing to assist, call the Keaau Shelter at 966-5458 to add your name to the volunteer call list.

If you need help with pets including supplies and housing or if you have space in your home to house displaced pets, please call the Keaau Shelter at 966-5458.

