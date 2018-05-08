MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of April 30, through May 6, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 31 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 405 DUI arrests compared with 418 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 3 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 4 96 Puna 1 83 Kaʻū 0 10 Kona 21 176 South Kohala 3 31 North Kohala 1 5 Island Total 31 374

There have been 444 major accidents so far this year compared with 497 during the same period last year, a decrease of 10.7 percent.

To date, there were 8 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 9 fatalities, compared with 10 fatal crashes, resulting in 10 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 20 percent for fatal crashes, and 10 percent for fatalities..

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



