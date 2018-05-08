Hawaii County Civil Defense interactive map of roadblocks, subdivisions, and eruption fissures: tinyurl.com/punalava

This is a Civil Defense Message for 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

The East Rift Zone eruption in Leilani Subdivision continues. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirms volcanic activity has paused at all 12 fissures. Hazardous fumes continue to be released. Since the onset of this eruption, a total of 12 fissures have emerged. The lava has covered 104 acres and 35 structures have been destroyed.

Due to the eruption, the following are issued:

Conditions permitting, Leilani Estates residents will be allowed to check on their property from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until further notice. Follow the instructions of the authorities on scene. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Highway 130 is closed between Malama Street and Kamaili Road

Pohoiki Road is closed from Highway 132 to Hinalo Street

Civil Defense has established the Recovery Information and Assistance Center (RIAC) at the Sacred Hearts Church in Pāhoa, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Entry placard registration for residents wishing to retrieve personal items will be issued at RIAC throughout the week.

Dedicated website to answer questions, volunteer, make donations, lost/found pets and links to other important resources/information. www.punalavaflow2018.com

The County is taking care of all animals whose evacuated owners reported them left behind.

Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds residents to treat all downed lines as live. Under no circumstances are you to approach or touch downed lines.

A water truck for public use is located near the Vacationland mailboxes.

No access is allowed at this time for residents of Lanipuna Gardens due to dangerous volcanic gases.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) are in effect. All aviation request are administered by the Fire Department.

United States Postal Service announced that evacuated residents can pick up their mail at the Pahoa Post Office.

The Hawai‘i County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office have established a policy of zero tolerance towards looting or vandalism. Under Emergency Provisions, any looting or vandalism will be treated as a felony.

DOH is working on updating SO2 data reporting online. Hawaii Interagency Vog Information Dashboard http:/ivhhn.org/vog

Puna Geothermal Venture reports no activity at this time and the facility is secured. Precautionary measures are being taken to remove flammable materials offsite.

The residents of Leilani Estates are going through a very difficult time. This is not the time for sightseeing. You can help tremendously by staying out of the area

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

At 07:00 a.m. HST, ground cracking extended across Highway 130. USGS-HVO scientists measured the width of the cracks and used a thermal camera to look for heat within the cracks (shown here), but no significant temperature difference was noted. The cracks spanned a 1.1 km stretch of the highway, which was closed to traffic. Photo taken Monday, May 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Cracks in Highway 130 at 09:30 a.m. HST. Orange paint was used to outline the cracks. The road remained closed for much of the day. Photo taken Monday, May 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey At 10:00 a.m. HST, steam rose from fissure 9 on Moku Street in the Leilani Estates Subdivision. HVO scientists on the scene reported hearing rumbling noises in the area. Photo taken Monday, May 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey At 12:20 a.m. HST, fissure 12 (shown here) opened shortly after fissure 11 became inactive. Fissure 12 opened in the forest south of Malama Street in Leilani Estates. Photo taken Monday, May 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



At 1:15 p.m. HST, fissure 12 (shown here) opened shortly after fissure 11 became inactive. Fissure 12 opened in the forest south of Malama Street in Leilani Estates. Video taken Monday, May 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

