HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Hawaii Island residents that the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility has been canceled due to the volcanic activity happening in Pahoa.

Community members may attend one of the three meetings scheduled throughout the week. No rescheduling of the canceled meeting is planned. For those unable to attend, HDOT will be accepting comments until June 18, 2018. Comments may be submitted via e-mail, mail or fax, which is listed below. Please view the Hawaii Island program and fill out our survey, found at the 2019-2022 (+2) STIP web address at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/othe…

Hawaii Island meetings are scheduled at the following locations and times:

Hawaii Island

Monday, May 14, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Hilo State Office Building, conference rooms A, B &C

75 Aupuni St. Hilo, Hawaii 96720

CANCELED Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Pahoa Neighborhood Facility

15-3022 Kauhale St. Pahoa, Hawaii 96778

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Waimea Civic Center, State Office Building Conference Room

67-5189 Kamamalu St. Kamuela, Hawaii 96743

Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 6 p.m.

West Hawaii Civic Center Council Building A, Conference Room A

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy. Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740

The STIP is a four-year programming implementation document that identifies state and county transportation projects, statewide, to be funded, in part, with Federal Highway and Transit funds.

Information on the draft Fiscal Years 2019-2022 (+2) STIP can be found at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/othe…

Presentation materials that will be shared at the Hawaii Island meetings are available at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/file…

Comments on the DRAFT Fiscal Years 2019-2022 (+2) STIP will be accepted until June 18, 2018 by email, mail, or fax to:

E-mail Address: Hwy.Stip.Projects@hawaii.gov

Mailing Address:

Highway Planning Branch

869 Punchbowl Street, Room 301

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

PHONE Number: (808) 587-6355

FAX Number: (808) 587-1787

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or service (i.e., sign language interpreter, accessible parking, or materials in alternative format), contact Highways Division Planning Branch at (808) 587-1831 fourteen (14) days prior to the meeting date, if possible. TTY users may use TRS to contact our office.

