MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that Papaikou Mill Beach will be closed until further notice due to damage sustained during the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that occurred on May 4, 2018.

During the earthquake, a concrete wall overlooking the beach area sustained severe damage, which poses a risk to beachgoers.

The Department is currently working with the Department of Public Works and property owners to assess the situation.

We appreciate the public’s understanding during this unexpected closure and apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

