Two American Red Cross shelters remain open for residents evacuated from their homes due to the Kilauea lava threat at the following locations:

Pahoa Community Center (15-3022 Kauhale Street, Pāhoa, HI 96778)

Keaau Community Center (16-186 Pili Mua St, Keaau, HI 96749)

A team of Red Cross volunteers from Oahu will be deploying to Hawaii Island tomorrow (May 8) to assist with sheltering, operations, and health services. About 40 Red Cross volunteers have been working tirelessly to assist all evacuees with their immediate emergency needs. As of today, 50 comfort relief kits have been distributed and 120 health and mental health contacts have been made.

In light of yesterday’s 6.9 magnitude earthquake, here are some Red Cross safety tips:

BEFORE AN EARTHQUAKE:

Protecting your family

Talk about earthquakes with your family so that everyone knows what to do in case of an earthquake. Discussing ahead of time helps reduce fear, particularly for younger children.

Check at your workplace and your children’s schools and day care centers to learn about their earthquake emergency plans.

Pick safe places in each room of your home, workplace and/or school. A safe place could be under a piece of furniture or against an interior wall away from windows, bookcases or tall furniture that could fall on you.

Practice DROP, COVER and HOLD ON in each safe place.

Make sure you have access to NOAA radio broadcasts:

Find an online NOAA radio station

Search for a NOAA radio app in the Apple Store >> or Google Play>>

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank NOAA radio in the Red Cross Store

Keep a flashlight and any low-heeled shoes by each person’s bed.

