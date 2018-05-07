MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police report that two arrests have were made within the Leilani Estates subdivision.

A 49-year-old woman, Cynthia Verschuur of Pāhoa, disregarded two separate police roadblocks manned by uniformed police officers who commanded that her vehicle stop at a lava post at Leilani Street and Pohoiki Road, and Highway 130 and Malama Street.

Verschuur was arrested and charged with two (2) counts of Obstructing Governmental Operations, two (2) counts of Obedience to Police Officers, and one (1) count of Loitering and Refusal to Evacuate. Total bail was set at $5,000.00

David Ream, 29-years old of Pāhoa, was Arrested and Charged after he was operating a dirt-bike that approached the Highway 130 and Kamili Road lava post. He initially stopped, then subsequently drove past the lava post ignoring the officer’s command to stop. He was apprehended at Highway 130 and Bryson’s Cinders Quarry Road.

He was arrested and charged with three (3) Bench Warrants, aggregate bail of $400.00, one (1) count of Obstructing Governmental Operations, one (1) count of Loitering and Refusal to Evacuate. Numerous traffic infractions were also issued to Ream. Total Bail set for additional offenses was set at $4,250.00.

Police remind motorists to obey lava post stops and directions given by police department officers.

