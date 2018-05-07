MEDIA RELEASE

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Castro, a 31- year-old who resides in the Kona District.

He is wanted on two outstanding warrants totaling $100,000.

Castro is described as 5-feet-8- inches, approximately 155 pounds, black hair, with multiple tattoos on his left inner forearm, right forearm, right hand, and chest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Pedro Cacho Jr. at (808) 747-3061 or (808) 326-4646.

