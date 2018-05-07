MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, Hawai‘i – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on Monday announced that new operating hours for visitation will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until further notice.

In addition, Kīlauea Visitor Center (KVC) has resumed normal operating hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Jaggar Museum has resumed normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association stores within each facility have also resumed normal operations.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park partially reopened Sunday with limited services after a jarring 6.9-magnitude earthquake prompted a two-day closure and evacuation of park visitors and staff last Friday. Much of the park remains closed.

In addition to KVC and Jaggar Museum, the following areas are also open:

The outdoor overlook at Jaggar Museum

Sulphur Banks Trail

Steam Vents parking lot

Crater Rim Trail from Kīlauea Overlook to Jaggar Museum only

The Entrance Station to Mauna Ulu parking lot

Mauna Ulu to Pu‘uhuluhulu (Nāpau Trail is closed past Pu‘uhuluhulu)

Mauna Loa Road from Highway 11 to the Mauna Loa Lookout and Kīpukapuaulu

Kahuku will resume its regular Friday through Sunday schedule, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volcano House plans to reopen by 7 a.m. Tuesday, and will open Nāmakanipaio in phases, starting with the campground. Most facilities at Kilauea Military Camp are open.

“It’s a dynamic and fluid situation in the park that can change at any minute,” said Park Superintendent Cindy Orlando. “Visitors should continue to expect changing conditions and unannounced closures, as safety remains our top priority,” she said.

Elevated earthquake activity continues in the summit area of Kīlauea, along with rockfalls and explosive ash events within Halema‘uma‘u Crater. The existing Temporary Flight Restriction above Halema‘uma‘u remains in effect, and extends to 5,000 feet above ground level (AGL) out to a three-mile radius. Due to the hazardous and unpredictable ash plume coming from Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō vent, there is a new TFR which extends 3,000 feet above ground level and a two-mile radius from the vent. Aircraft (including drones) are not permitted in the TFR zones. Relief aircraft on official flights approved by the National Park Service are the only aircraft allowed in the area.

