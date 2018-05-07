A community meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight (May 7) at Pāhoa High School Cafeteria. Event information and the status of services will be shared. The meeting will be live-streamed at naleo.tv.

Hawaii County Civil Defense interactive map of roadblocks, subdivisions, and eruption fissures: tinyurl.com/punalava



An overflight video from Leilani Estates this afternoon (May 6). Lava erupting from fissure 8 formed an ‘a‘ā flow, which advanced northward about 0.9 km (0.6 miles) by 10:30 a.m HST. This fissure eruption diminished around 4 p.m., but the lava flow continued to advance slowly for several hours (last report at about 7 p.m. HST). Video taken Sunday, May 6, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

Hawaii County Civil Defense 6 a.m. audio message

This is a Civil Defense Message for 2:45 p.m., Monday, May 7, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirms the eruption in Leilani continues. Two new fissures have emerged south of Malama Street emitting lava and gas.

Since the onset of this eruption, a total of 12 fissures have emerged, and 35 structures have been destroyed.

Due to the eruption, the following are issued:

Conditions permitting, Leilani Estates residents will be allowed to check on their property from 7 AM to 6 PM each day until further notice. Follow the instructions of the authorities on scene. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Highway 130 is closed between Malama Street and Kamaili Road.

Pohoiki Road is closed from 132 to Hinalo Street.

A community meeting will be held tonight at Pāhoa High School Cafeteria at 5:30 p.m.. Event information and the status of services will be shared. Na Leo TV will broadcast the meeting live: naleo.tv/

Civil Defense has established a community information center at Sacred Hearts Church in Pāhoa, Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Hawai‘i Electric Light is working to try to keep power online. Treat all downed lines as live. Under no circumstances are you to approach or touch downed lines.

The Department of Water Supply is working to establish a temporary bypass waterline to restore water service to the areas of Pohoiki, Vacationland, and Kapoho.

A water truck for public use is located near the Vacationland mailboxes.

No access is allowed at this time for residents of Lanipuna Gardens due to dangerous volcanic gases.

Please, the residents of Leilani need our help. This is not the time for sightseeing. You can help tremendously by staying out of the area.

The Hawai‘i County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office have established a policy of zero tolerance towards looting or vandalism. Under Emergency Provisions, any looting or vandalism will be treated as a felony.

Puna Geothermal Venture reports no activity at this time and the facility is secured. Precautionary measures are being taken to remove flammable materials offsite.

The residents of Leilani Estates are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your understanding. We ask for your help.

County, State and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

