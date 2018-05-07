MEDIA RELEASE

Honolulu – Here are the latest updates regarding the impact to mail delivery of the Kilauea Volcano eruption in the Puna region of Hawaii island:

USPS announced today that the Hilo Downtown Post Office has reopened for business. The postal facility, located in the Hilo Federal Building at 154 Waianuenue Avenue, had been closed on May 4 when the federal building was evacuated due to structural concerns in the wake of the earthquakes that have accompanied the eruption.

USPS reminds residents of the evacuated areas of Pahoa/Puna that they should pick up their mail at the Pahoa Post Office at 15-2859 Pahoa Village Road while their neighborhoods are inaccessible.

USPS also advises that all residents who have evacuated in response to the eruption, whether from the officially evacuated neighborhoods or other nearby areas, submit Change of Address forms so that their mail can be redirected to them in a timely manner.

