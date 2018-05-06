MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – All public schools on the Big Island will be open on Monday, May 7, and operate on normal schedules. All school bus transportation will also be in operation. Hawaii State Department of Education structural engineers performed site inspections at all public schools in the Hilo-Waiakea and Ka‘u-Keaau-Pahoa Complex Areas over the weekend and found no significant structural damage from recent earthquake activity.

“All public schools in the East Hawaii area have been inspected for earthquake damage and are safe for students’ return on Monday,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “All schools and staff will remain prepared for the unexpected and initiate established earthquake, shelter-in-place, and evacuation safety procedures, should the need arise.”

The following is a summation of important updates as of 3 p.m., Sunday, May 6:

Students who miss school due to evacuations will not be penalized for absences. Schools will work with these students and families to address any missed learning requirements.

Staff who will miss work due to evacuations should notify their respective administration offices.

Air quality will be monitored at area schools. Should air quality drop, schools are prepared to shelter-in-place in designated locations.

Safety protocols for earthquakes, tsunami and shelter-in-place are already established at all public schools and will be implemented if needed.

Additional counseling services are available for students and staff.

All complexes outside of Hawaii Island are advised to cancel planned school trips to the Big Island through the end of the school year as a precaution.

Five Public Charter Schools will be closed on Monday. For more updates on Charter Schools, please visit www.chartercommission.hawaii.g….

More updates will be provided as the volcanic and seismic situation develops.

