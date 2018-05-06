Hawaii County Civil Defense interactive map of roadblocks, subdivisions, and eruption fissures: tinyurl.com/punalava

A dense plume of smoke above Leilani Estates as lava pours out of new vent sites. Photo taken at 6:29 a.m. Sunday, May 6, 2018. Photo by Steven Royston | Special to Hawaii 24/7 New fissures have erupted in Leilani Estates and lava output has increased. Photo taken at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 6, 2018. Photo by Steven Royston | Special to Hawaii 24/7

Hawaii County Civil Defense 8:15 a.m. audio message

This is a Civil Defense update for8:15 a.m., Sunday, May 6, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirms 2 more fissures emerged between Leilani and Malama Street near Luana and Kupono Street last night, bringing the total number of fissures to 9 at this time. Active venting of lava and hazardous fumes continues between Mohala and Pomaika’i Street. Go to this link for more information: (link)

It is confirmed that at this time, at least 9 homes have been destroyed.

Due to the eruption, the following are issued:

Conditions permitting, Leilani Estates residents with property between Highway 130 and Maile Street will be allowed to enter the subdivision to complete evacuation of pets, medicine, and vital documents left behind between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents should retrieve their items expeditiously so others may go in after them.

Be aware of the very unstable conditions of air quality and of the roads. You will be required to leave the area if conditions become hazardous.

Residents will be required to provide identification and proof of residency in Leilani Subdivision. Primary Police checkpoint is established at Highway 130 and 132. A secondary checkpoint is at Highway 130 and Leilani Street.

Leilani residents entering must be on the alert for elevated levels of Sulfur Dioxide, wildfire, and volcanic eruption. People with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable.

No access is allowed at this time for residents of Lanipuna Gardens due to dangerous volcanic gases.

Please, the residents of Leilani need your help by staying out of the area. This is not the time for sightseeing.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. April 26, 2018 to May 6, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. April 26, 2018 to May 6, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

