HELCO urges residents to stay away from downed power poles and lines

Posted on May 6, 2018.

MEDIA RELEASE

A lava flow moves on Makamae Street in Leilani Estates at 09:32 am HST on May 6. Photo taken Sunday, May 6, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

Hawai‘i Electric Light wants to remind the community that electricity can be dangerous and electrical safety should never be taken for granted.

“Continued lava activity in the Leilani Estates subdivision has caused electric lines and other utility equipment to fall,” said company spokesperson Rhea Lee-Moku. “Everyone should treat lines, transformers, and other utility equipment as energized even if the equipment is on the ground.”

Stay away from downed or low hanging power lines. Assume they are energized and dangerous. If you see someone injured after touching a downed power line, call 9-1-1 for help.

Updates will be provided to the media and community and also posted on Hawai‘i Electric Light’s website (www.hawaiielectriclight.com), Twitter (@HIElectricLight), and Facebook (HawaiianElectric) accounts.


