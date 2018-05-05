This is a Civil Defense update for 10 a.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirms the volcanic eruption continues in Leilani Subdivision in the Puna District. Active volcanic vents are located on Makamae, Kaupili, Mohala, Kahukai Streets and Pohoiki Road. Two new vents have opened near Makamae and Leilani, and on Kahukai Street. There is no activity at Puna Geothermal Venture at this time.

All residents of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivision are on evacuation notice. Police, Fire and County agencies along with the National Guard are assisting with evacuation.

Due to the eruption, the following are issued:

Department of Water Supply reports an Emergency Water Restriction is now in effect for Leilani Estates, Kapoho Beach Lots, Lanipuna Gardens, Pohoiki Bay Estates, Green Lake Farm Lots, Vacationland and all customers on Pohoiki and Kalapana Kapoho Beach Roads. ALL Water Supply customers must immediately restrict water use to health and safety needs only.

Water spigots have been installed near the entrance of Lava Tree State Park and a water tanker has been placed in Vacationland for the public to access.

Hawai’i Police Department reports Leilani Estates remains inaccessible to the public. Checkpoints have been set up in the surrounding perimeter at: 130/132, 132/Ka Ulu Laau Rd., 132/137, 137/Pohoiki, 130/Kamaili, 130/12mm, 130/14mm, 132/Pohoiki. Residents should consult with the police officers on duty for road accessibility, as conditions are subject to change.

United States Postal Service announced that evacuated residents can pick up their mail at the Pahoa Post Office. In addition, the downtown Hilo Post Office is closed until further notice due to structural damage from today’s earthquake.

Hawaii Fire Department reports extremely dangerous air quality conditions due to high levels of Sulfur Dioxide gas in the evacuation area. Elderly, young, and people with compromised respiratory systems are especially vulnerable.

The high levels detected are an immediate threat to life for all who become exposed. First responders may not be able to come to the aid of residents who refuse to evacuate.

The area continues to be unstable with multiple volcanic eruptions happening. No one is allowed into the area. Do not attempt to return to your home at this time.

All residents in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivisions have been placed on evacuation status. The Pahoa Community Center is available as a pet friendly shelter, and the Kea’au Community Center has been established as an alternative pet friendly evacuation center farther away for those sensitive to vog. Call Civil Defense at 935-0031 for any emergency needs.

Residents evacuating should bring an emergency evacuation supply kit including necessary medicine, food, and necessary items for your comfort if possible.

County, State and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

