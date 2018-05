A meeting on Friday, May 4, 2018, at Pahoa High School Cafeteria to discuss the ongoing Kilauea eruption. Mayor Harry Kim, various government officials along with scientists from U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, a Puna Geothermal Venture representative, and others discuss the active response. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email