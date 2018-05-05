MEDIA RELEASE

Large volume meal donations being requested from restaurants and certified kitchens for meal service at shelters starting Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Hilo, Hawaii, HI [May 5, 2018] – Emergency Disaster Services [EDS] personnel and volunteers from The Salvation Army are responding to the current lava flow in Leilani Estates. The team provided 50 cases of bottled water for the shelter at the Pahoa Community Center on Thursday evening and served 76 meals at the Pahoa shelter on Friday (May 4). In addition, The County of Hawaii is working with The Salvation Army and community and business partners to set up a donation distribution center in Puna. The location is to be determined and will be announced soon.

“The Salvation Army’s EDS team in East Hawaii has been activated and we are providing assistance as needed with meal service, hydration, and emotional and spiritual care at the shelters in Pahoa,” said Lt. Micheal Stack, Divisional Youth & Mens Ministry Secretary and Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator for The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “During emergencies, the best way the public can help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies a community needs. Plus, The Salvation Army uses one-hundred percent of all donations designated ‘disaster relief’ in support of disaster operations.”

In addition, large volume meal donations are being requested from local restaurants and certified kitchens [due to health safety food preparation standards] for meal service at shelters starting Wednesday, May, 9 [meal service is already covered until this date]. To donate large volume meals, local restaurants and certified kitchens may contact The Salvation Army at (808) 756-0306. Please note, smaller, home-prepared foods and meals, cannot be accepted for meal service at shelters due to health safety food preparation standards.

The public is encouraged to support the emergency disaster services efforts via monetary donations at www.hawaii.salvationarmy.org or by calling The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Divisional Headquarters at 808-988-2136. One-hundred percent of the donated funds will support The Salvation Army’s emergency disaster services in Hawaii.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



