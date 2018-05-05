MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i is very grateful for the overwhelming generosity of our community towards our distressed neighbors who have evacuated amid the eruption event.

However, we must ask you to refrain from dropping off any monetary, in-kind or food donations, including prepared food donations at the shelters.

The County is working with The Salvation Army and community/business partners to set up a donation distribution center in Puna. The location is to be determined.

The County understands and shares the desire to reach out to help, and you will be notified about the arrangements for the organized donations in the coming days by The Salvation Army.

Mahalo for your compassion and ongoing concern for your neighbors.

For further information, please call The Salvation Army at 808-756-0306.

