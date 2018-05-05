MEDIA RELEASE

Honolulu – The U.S. Postal Service announced an adjustment to its delivery services in response to the eruption of lava from volcanic vents in the Puna region of Hawaii island. The eruption resulted in the mandatory evacuation of residents and the complete shutdown of access to the neighborhoods in the area of the vents.

While their neighborhoods remain inaccessible, USPS requests that residents of the evacuated areas of Leilani Estates, Lanipuna Gardens and Pohoiki Road pick up their mail at the Pahoa Post Office at 15-2859 Pahoa Village Road.

USPS also advises that all residents who have evacuated in response to the eruption, whether from the officially evacuated neighborhoods or other nearby areas, submit Change of Address forms so that their mail can be redirected to them in a timely manner.

The Pahoa Post Office is open for business and will remain open as long as the safety of its employees, customers, and the mail are not compromised.

