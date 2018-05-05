MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light wants to remind the community that electricity can be dangerous and electrical safety should never be taken for granted.

“Utility equipment has been damaged by lava in the Leilani Estates subdivision,” said company spokesperson Rhea Lee-Moku. “Company employees are unable to enter restricted areas to restore power or confirm problems with electrical service. Everyone should treat lines, transformers, and other utility equipment as energized even if the equipment is on the ground.”

Stay away from downed or low hanging power lines. Assume they are energized and dangerous. If you see someone injured after touching a downed power line, call 9-1-1 for help.

When using a portable generator, carefully read and follow instructions in the manufacturer’s manual. Do not plug the generator into your household electrical outlets. Generators, if used improperly, can cause back-feed into the electric grid and be dangerous for utility workers as well as your neighbors.

Hawai‘i Electric Light’s free “Handbook for Emergency Preparedness” provides detailed information on preparing your home and ‘ohana for emergency situations. The handbook is available in English, Cantonese, Ilocano, Korean, and Vietnamese and can be found at the company’s business offices, on its website or by calling 327-0543.

Updates will be provided to the media and community and also posted on Hawai‘i Electric Light’s website (www.hawaiielectriclight.com), Twitter (@HIElectricLight), and Facebook (HawaiianElectric) accounts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



