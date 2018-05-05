MEDIA RELEASE

To support East Hawai‘i residents who are affected by the lava eruptions, today Hawaiian Telcom enabled free High-Speed Internet service via WiFi at the Pāhoa Regional Community Center and Kea‘au Community Center.

Both centers serve as emergency shelters for residents who were forced to evacuate their homes in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens in Puna. Pāhoa Regional Community Center is located at 153022 Kauhale Street and the Kea‘au Community Center is at 16-186 Pili Mua Street.

“We hope this small gesture brings some comfort to those who were impacted by the lava eruptions so they can communicate with their loved ones and stay connected until it’s safe for them to return to their homes,” said Wallace Wong, Senior Manager – Network Operations for Hawaiian Telcom. “Our customers are more than customers to us, they are also our friends and neighbors. We’re committed to this community.”

In addition, at the direction of Civil Defense and in the interest of public safety and the safety of Hawaiian Telcom technicians, work in the areas affected by the lava is postponed until further notice.

Hawaiian Telcom will communicate with customers to reschedule the work when it is safe to do so.

