MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200) —

1) KAUMANA (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane shifts and alternating lane closures on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway Route 200 (Saddle Road) in both directions between Milepost Markers 11.5 and 52 on Saturday, May 5, and Monday, May 7, through Friday, May 11, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for installation of centerline rumble strips and pavement markings. Traffic may be required to follow a pilot car through the work zone.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KEAAU

Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of the Keaau-Bypass Road intersection to Kamehameha School on Monday, May 7, through Friday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 16 on Monday, May 7, through Friday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation.

2) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 14.2 on Monday, May 7, through Friday, April 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



