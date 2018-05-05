MEDIA RELEASE

The evacuation notice late yesterday in Leilani Estates reminds us that upfront planning now can ease stressful situations. As Benjamin Franklin once said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Hawaii Island Humane Society guidelines to help keep animals safe in the event of an evacuation:

HIHS encourages all pet owners to be safe and prepared. If you are advised to evacuate, please consider your pet’s safety. Do not leave animals behind.

Develop your plan now for their ongoing care including transportation requirements. Reach out to family and friends to discuss arrangements in the event of evacuation. If you need to organize boarding elsewhere, get in touch with a boarding facility for advance arrangements.

The HIHS Keaau Shelter does not board animals. Do not drop off animals here.

Pahoa Community Center and Keaau Senior Center are pet friendly shelters. The dogs and cats are being housed at the shelters with their owners. Note that 61 dogs and 35 cats have been dropped off since the evacuation notice was issued.

Larger animals including horses and livestock may need to be moved well in advance. Call friends or family members to locate alternate pastures.

Gather items for your pet’s emergency kit – Crate Leash Food Water Bowls Towel Identification Medication (if applicable)

If you evacuate, arrive at your destination prepared with your pet’s emergency kit and take your pets!

