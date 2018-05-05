MEDIA RELEASE

Honolulu – Here are the latest updates regarding the impact to mail delivery of the Kilauea Volcano eruption in the Puna region of Hawaii island:

U.S. Postal Service announced today mail pick up details for customers impacted by the temporary closure of the Hilo Downtown Post Office. Until further notice, Hilo Downtown’s PO Box customers are asked to pick up their mail from the will call window at the Hilo Main Post Office at 1299 Kekuanaoa Street.

The hours of operation for this dedicated pickup service are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Customers using this service must present photo identification in order to pick up their mail.

The Hilo Downtown Post Office, located in the Hilo Federal Building at 154 Waianuenue Avenue, was closed on May 4, 2018 when the federal building was evacuated due to structural concerns in the wake of the earthquakes that have accompanied the eruption.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



